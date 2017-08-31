Wells Fargo's Sales-Scandal Tally Grows to Around 3.5 Million Accounts

Wells Fargo & Co. said around 3.5 million customer accounts were "potentially unauthorized" in its sales-practices scandal upon the completion of its review, more than 1 million more than initially announced.

Continue Reading Below

The bank, which continues to deal with problems in different parts of the firm, said Thursday that the number grew from the 2.1 million accounts initially announced when the scandal unfolded about a year ago. The bank is providing an additional $3.7 million in customer refunds based on the expanded analysis.

"We apologize to everyone who was harmed by unacceptable sales practices that occurred in our retail bank," Wells Fargo Chief Executive Timothy Sloan said in a statement. "Today's announcement is a reminder of the disappointment we caused to customers and stakeholders," he added on a call with news media Thursday morning.

In September 2016, Wells Fargo paid a $185 million fine for opening accounts with fictitious or unauthorized customer information. Soon after, it underwent congressional hearings, its then-CEO abruptly retired and it continues to face federal and state investigations. The bank has said it is cooperating with those investigations.

Mr. Sloan, on Thursday's call, said there aren't any updates on those investigations and declined to comment on conversations with regulators. He added that there aren't additional expected personnel changes.

After one of the congressional hearings, the bank said it would expand its review of questionable accounts to 2009 and 2010 since a number of customers had come forward.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The bank has said in securities filings over the past several months that the number of potentially impacted accounts would likely increase.

Wells Fargo said it refined its analysis and methodologies used by a third-party in determining potentially unauthorized accounts. Because of the changed analysis, the number of potentially unauthorized accounts in the original 2011 to 2015 time period grew to 2.55 million from 2.1 million. The bank said the additional periods dating back to January 2009 added 981,000 accounts that were potentially unauthorized. Its expanded analysis reviewed more than 165 million retail banking accounts over the nearly eight-year period.

Wells Fargo added that out of the 3.5 million total potentially bogus accounts, around 190,000 incurred fees and charges, up from 130,000 previously identified. The bank will provide a $2.8 million in refunds and credits to customers in addition to the $3.3 million previously refunded from its original account review.

Wells Fargo also said that the expanded analysis included a review of online bill-pay services, which was required under September 2016 consent orders it received from regulators upon the original settlement.

The analysis found around 528,000 potentially unauthorized online bill-pay enrollments, and it will refund an additional $910,000 to customers who incurred fees or charges. The analysis flagged accounts as potentially unauthorized if they had only one minimal payment and no further use of the service, even if customers made a first payment and then decided not to use the service.

"Therefore, the analysis did not definitively identify whether an enrollment was authorized by a customer or not, and properly authorized enrollments are likely part of this total," according to the release.

The bank has provided $3.7 million in refunds based on customer complaints and mediation claims between Sept. 8, 2016, and July 31, 2017.

That is in addition to a $142 million class-action settlement the bank has agreed to for claims dating back to 2002.

Write to Emily Glazer at emily.glazer@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2017 09:18 ET (13:18 GMT)