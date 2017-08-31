U.S. Stocks Higher After Robust Economic Data

U.S. stocks rose Thursday, as strong economic data helped lift major indexes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, or 49 points, to 21941 in recent trading. The S&P 500 gained 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.6%.

Fresh data suggested the U.S. economy has continued to grow at a steady, albeit slow, pace. While geopolitical tensions have weighed on stocks in recent weeks, some investors say the strong data, along with robust corporate earnings, have kept markets on an upward path.

"If the economy is growing and global growth is stable, then that's what we're going to lean on until something tells us something drastically different," said Doron Barness, global head of trading at Oppenheimer & Co.

Americans' personal spending rose in July at the fastest pace since April, while personal incomes posted their biggest one-month jump since February, according to the Commerce Department.

Meanwhile, an official gauge of China's factory activity rose in August, even though new export orders declined.

The data followed upbeat reports Wednesday showing U.S. gross domestic product growth was stronger than initially thought in the second quarter, while hiring among U.S. private employers increased by more than expected.

Investors are now awaiting Friday's monthly jobs report, which, if positive, should keep U.S. stocks climbing, some investors say, even as many worry about the length of the stock market rally.

"Investors are worried that it's been such a long bull market as we move close to its ninth year," said Jason Draho, head of tactical asset allocation Americas for UBS Wealth Management. "There's more skepticism now among investors."

Shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 rose 0.5% alongside the price of crude oil Thursday. Both energy stocks and oil prices have swung in recent sessions as Tropical Storm Harvey shut down refineries and hit demand for crude.

Marathon Oil, one of the sector's biggest gainers, was up 2.9%, while Newfield Exploration rose 2.4%.

Even after the day's gains, energy shares in the S&P 500 are heading toward monthly losses.

Stocks were also higher across the world, with the Stoxx Europe 600 up about 0.8%.

The euro dipped slightly against the dollar, falling 0.1% to $1.1875, on the back of media reports that European Central Bank officials are concerned about the single currency's surge in the past four months. A stronger euro could damp inflation gains by making imported goods and services cheaper.

"We see the risks as still skewed toward the euro overshooting above $1.20 at some point this year rather than permanently reversing lower," said Deutsche Bank strategist George Saravelos in a note to clients published Thursday.

Earlier, Japan's Nikkei Stock Average closed up 0.7% after weakening in 14 of the past 19 trading sessions, leaving the index down for August. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 0.4%, posting a monthly gain.

Kenan Machado contributed to this article

Write to Michael Wursthorn at Michael.Wursthorn@wsj.com and Mike Bird at Mike.Bird@wsj.com

August 31, 2017 12:05 ET (16:05 GMT)