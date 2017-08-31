Telecoms Up After Inflation Data -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose as weak inflation data was interpreted as staying the Federal Reserve's hand on interest-rate hikes.

Continue Reading Below

Ciena shares slid after the maker of network equipment forecast earnings short of some investors' expectations.

French conglomerate Bouygues swung to a profit in the first half of the year, helped by a strong performance from its telecom unit.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2017 16:37 ET (20:37 GMT)