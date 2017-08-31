Oil Futures Rebound From Morning Lows in Asia

Oil futures are little changed in midday Thursday trading in Asia, reversing modest earlier weakness which extended overnight declines.

--On the New York Mercantile Exchange, light, sweet crude futures for delivery in October was recently off 3 cents at $45.95 a barrel in the Globex electronic session and November Brent crude rose 6 cents to $50.79 on London's ICE Futures exchange.

--September Nymex gasoline jumped 6.1% to $2.0001 a gallon and more-actively traded October rose 2.6% to $1.6802.

--BMI Research sees continued oil declines and refined-product price gains in the wake of U.S. refinery closures.

