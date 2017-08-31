On Our Radar

Oil Futures Rebound From Morning Lows in Asia

By Biman Mukherji Features Dow Jones Newswires

Oil futures are little changed in midday Thursday trading in Asia, reversing modest earlier weakness which extended overnight declines.

--On the New York Mercantile Exchange, light, sweet crude futures for delivery in October was recently off 3 cents at $45.95 a barrel in the Globex electronic session and November Brent crude rose 6 cents to $50.79 on London's ICE Futures exchange.

--September Nymex gasoline jumped 6.1% to $2.0001 a gallon and more-actively traded October rose 2.6% to $1.6802.

--BMI Research sees continued oil declines and refined-product price gains in the wake of U.S. refinery closures.

August 31, 2017 00:19 ET (04:19 GMT)