Nonfarm Payrolls Seen Up 179K -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Aug +179K (25) +209K

0830 Unemployment Rate Aug 4.3% (24) 4.3%

0830 Avg. Hourly Wages* Aug +0.2% (19) +0.3%

0945 Markit Mfg PMI Aug 52.7 (3) 52.5**

1000 ISM Mfg PMI Aug 56.2 (21) 56.3

1000 Construction Spending Jul +0.6% (17) -1.3%

1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 97.3 (17) 97.6***

(Final)

N/A Auto Sales Aug 16.6M (17) 16.7M

*All private-sector workers

**Aug Flash Reading

***Aug Preliminary Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

August 31, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)