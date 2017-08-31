Nonfarm Payrolls Seen Up 179K -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Aug +179K (25) +209K
0830 Unemployment Rate Aug 4.3% (24) 4.3%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages* Aug +0.2% (19) +0.3%
0945 Markit Mfg PMI Aug 52.7 (3) 52.5**
1000 ISM Mfg PMI Aug 56.2 (21) 56.3
1000 Construction Spending Jul +0.6% (17) -1.3%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 97.3 (17) 97.6***
(Final)
N/A Auto Sales Aug 16.6M (17) 16.7M
*All private-sector workers
**Aug Flash Reading
***Aug Preliminary Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
