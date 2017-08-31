U.S. Stocks Higher After Robust Economic Data

Strong economic data helped push stocks higher on Thursday, extending a streak of monthly advances for major indexes.

Harvey Raises Gasoline Prices

Fuel prices at the pump surged Thursday in a sign of the spreading disruption caused by the record floods of Harvey, the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in half a century.

Weak U.S. Inflation Complicates Federal Reserve Plans

The U.S. economy is posing a puzzle: Higher consumer spending and falling unemployment point to healthy, even robust, growth. But a key measure of the economy's temperature-inflation-has weakened.

Mnuchin Says White House, Congress to Release Tax Plan in Coming Weeks

The Trump administration and top congressional Republicans intend to release a more detailed tax plan in the next few weeks, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

Port Houston Container Terminals to Resume Operations Friday

The Port of Houston is reopening to ships Friday, a week after closing in advance of Hurricane Harvey.

Oil Edges Up, Gasoline Surges

Gasoline futures soared Thursday after the largest fuel conduit in the U.S. reported that shipments are being sharply curtailed because in the wake of Harvey, and ahead of the expiration of the September contract.

Administration Cutting Ads and Grants Aimed at Boosting Affordable Care Act Sign-ups

The Trump administration is cutting nearly $116 million from outreach programs aimed at getting people signed for the Affordable Care Act, a move likely to cheer ACA opponents but inflame Democrats who fear the administration is undermining the health law.

Cleveland Fed Rate Rule Tool Sees Modest Rate Rises Over Next Two Years

What do you get when you take seven monetary policy rules and throw them in a blender? You get a path for Federal Reserve policy that doesn't envision much in the way of interest-rate rises through late 2019, according to a Cleveland Fed report.

Swaps Rules Aimed at Curbing Risk to Go Into Effect in U.S.

New global swap-collateral rules will go into effect in the U.S. on Friday, following a six-month pause prompted by international coordination and compliance difficulties.

Canada Tops Consensus With 4.5% Second-Quarter Growth

The Canadian economy surged in the second quarter, surpassing already elevated expectations, and recorded its best 12-month run in over a decade.

