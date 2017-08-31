U.S. Stocks Higher After Robust Economic Data

U.S. stocks rose Thursday, as strong economic data helped lift major indexes.

Harvey Raises Gasoline Prices

Fuel prices at the pump surged Thursday in a sign of the spreading disruption caused by the record floods of Harvey, the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in half a century.

Weak U.S. Inflation Complicates Federal Reserve Plans

The U.S. economy is posing a puzzle: Higher consumer spending and falling unemployment point to healthy, even robust, growth. But a key measure of the economy's temperature-inflation-has weakened.

Mnuchin Says White House, Congress to Release Tax Plan in Coming Weeks

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview that the Trump administration and Congress are set to release a more-detailed tax plan in the coming weeks.

Port Houston Container Terminals to Resume Operations Friday

The Port of Houston is reopening to ships Friday, a week after closing in advance of Hurricane Harvey.

Oil Edges Up as Harvey Disrupts U.S. Crude Flow

Oil futures edged up and gas futures extended their gains as the disruption from Hurricane Harvey complicated the flow of U.S. crude exports.

Administration Cutting Ads and Grants Aimed at Boosting Affordable Care Act Signups

The Trump administration is cutting nearly $116 million from outreach programs aimed at getting people signed for the Affordable Care Act, a move likely to cheer ACA opponents but inflame Democrats who fear the administration is undermining the health law.

Cleveland Fed Rate Rule Tool Sees Modest Rate Rises Over Next Two Years

What do you get when you take seven monetary policy rules and throw them in a blender? You get a path for Federal Reserve policy that doesn't envision much in the way of interest-rate rises through late 2019, according to a Cleveland Fed report.

Swaps Rules Aimed at Curbing Risk to Go Into Effect in U.S.

New global swap-collateral rules will go into effect in the U.S. on Friday, following a six-month pause prompted by international coordination and compliance difficulties.

U.K. and EU Trade Blame in Stalling Brexit Negotiations

British and European Union negotiators made some progress on technical issues during the latest round of Brexit talks, but major differences remained over core issues-notably, the financial settlement the EU has demanded from the U.K.

August 31, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)