Lululemon Gets Lift From Men's Business, Product Investments

Lululemon Athletica, bucking a sales slowdown that has sent shock waves through the sector, raised annual financial targets following its performance in its latest quarter.

Glenn Beck Cuts Jobs at His Conservative News Site, The Blaze

Glenn Beck is cutting jobs at his conservative news and video site The Blaze, citing pressures on advertising and funding in an increasingly crowded field of digital media outlets that cater to right-leaning audiences.

Tenet Healthcare CEO to Step Down

Tenet Healthcare said Chairman and CEO Trevor Fetter will step down from his roles as chief executive and director by March 2018

Report Shows Hazard Posed by Damaged Chemical Plant

More than one million people live within the path of airborne danger in a worst-case scenario release of a chemical stored at Arkema's Houston-area plant, according to a company risk-management plan filed to the federal government in 2014.

Amazon to Launch Prime Now Service in Canada This Year

Amazon.com is working on plans to roll out its one- and two-hour membership delivery service into Canada later this year, a move that marks a broader push into the country by the Seattle-based retailer, according to people familiar with the matter.

Four Companies Chosen to Build Prototypes of Border Wall

The Trump administration has selected four companies to build short sections of concrete wall as models for its border barrier with Mexico.

Wyoming Can't Sue VW Over Diesel Emissions, Judge Says

Wyoming can't sue Volkswagen for environmental damage over its diesel vehicles, a federal judge ruled, finding penalties from actions brought by consumers and federal authorities are enough. The decision eases the risk to the auto maker from state claims.

Apple Confirms Sept. 12 Product Launch at New Headquarters

The annual showcase will be the first at the $5 billion campus and the company is expected to unveil a new iPhone and two updated iPhone models.

Big Food Faces Pressure From Retailers Demanding Discounts

Packaged-food companies have been struggling with declining sales as shoppers shift from older brands to options perceived as healthier. Now retailers are adding to the companies' woes.

Former Pharma Company CPA Pleads Guilty in Insider-Trading Scheme

A former Celator Pharmaceuticals accountant and two other men pleaded guilty to federal charges for their roles in an insider-trading scheme involving nonpublic information on Celator

