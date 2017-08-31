New Uber CEO Says Company Could Go Public in 18 Months

Uber's new CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, said he would start on Tuesday and aim for an IPO in as soon as 2019, setting the stage for what would be one of the most highly anticipated market debuts in memory.

FDA Approves Pioneering Cancer Treatment With $475,000 Price Tag

The Food and Drug Administration approved a first-of-its kind cancer therapy aimed at bolstering a patient's own immune cells, while the drugmaker behind the treatment attempted to allay worry over the high cost of the procedure.

U.S.'s Largest Refinery Shuts Due to Harvey Flooding

Tropical storm Harvey shut down a third Gulf Coast refining center Wednesday and is knocking on the door of a fourth, cutting even more deeply into the U.S. refining capacity.

New Fathers Should Get Same Leave as Mothers, EEOC Claims

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has sued Estée Lauder, accusing the beauty giant of violating law when it awarded male employees fewer weeks of parental leave than female workers receive.

Fox Broadcasting Names New President of Entertainment

Fox Broadcasting has tapped a new head of entertainment on the eve of the 2017-18 television season.

Amazon's Alexa and Microsoft's Cortana Can Soon Talk to Each Other

Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc., fierce rivals in cloud computing, announced plans to allow their voice-enabled digital assistants-Microsoft's Cortana and Amazon's Alexa-to work together later this year. The agreement provides each assistant with capabilities they lacked.

Hyundai Motor Hits Political Speed Bump

Hyundai Motor was forced into a week-long suspension of production in China, as a political dispute between Beijing and Seoul wreaks havoc at the Korean auto maker.

United Continental Planning Houston Flight Resumption

United Continental won't be fully operational in Houston for up to three weeks, the airline said, as executives raced to restore order and reroute planes and personnel in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey.

1MDB Pays Balance of Missed Debt Installment to Abu Dhabi Fund

Malaysia's state-investment fund paid the second tranche of a missed installment to an Abu Dhabi sovereign fund, a payment that could alleviate some concerns about Malaysian state securities for foreign investors.

Toyota Grabs Bigger Piece of Ride-Hailing Action

The Japanese auto giant plans to dive deeper into the ride-hailing business by teaming up with Singapore-based startup Grab.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)