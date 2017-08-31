China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, August 31 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 873,618 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Sep-17 13,200 13,330 13,065 13,250 13,200 50 15,690 31,648
Oct-17 13,350 13,450 13,325 13,375 13,330 45 44 254
Nov-17 13,470 13,610 13,300 13,520 13,455 65 11,952 37,922
Jan-18 16,365 16,695 16,095 16,490 16,380 110 805,736 379,710
Mar-18 16,540 16,820 16,345 16,580 16,585 -5 86 274
Apr-18 16,635 16,635 16,635 16,635 16,645 -10 2 62
May-18 16,725 17,080 16,510 16,860 16,765 95 40,072 55,254
Jun-18 16,550 16,955 16,540 16,755 16,715 40 14 1,030
Jul-18 16,390 16,880 16,390 16,695 16,615 80 20 276
Aug-18 16,885 16,885 16,885 16,885 16,700 185 2 36
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 31, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)