China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, August 31 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 873,618 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Sep-17 13,200 13,330 13,065 13,250 13,200 50 15,690 31,648

Oct-17 13,350 13,450 13,325 13,375 13,330 45 44 254

Nov-17 13,470 13,610 13,300 13,520 13,455 65 11,952 37,922

Jan-18 16,365 16,695 16,095 16,490 16,380 110 805,736 379,710

Mar-18 16,540 16,820 16,345 16,580 16,585 -5 86 274

Apr-18 16,635 16,635 16,635 16,635 16,645 -10 2 62

May-18 16,725 17,080 16,510 16,860 16,765 95 40,072 55,254

Jun-18 16,550 16,955 16,540 16,755 16,715 40 14 1,030

Jul-18 16,390 16,880 16,390 16,695 16,615 80 20 276

Aug-18 16,885 16,885 16,885 16,885 16,700 185 2 36

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

