Nonfarm Payrolls Seen Up 179K -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 26 236K (17) 234K
0830 Personal Income Jul +0.3% (24) +0.0%
0830 Consumer Spending Jul +0.4% (23) +0.1%
0830 Core PCE Prices Jul +0.1% (21) +0.1%
0945 Chicago PMI Aug 58.0 (10) 58.9
1000 Pending Home Sales Jul +0.4% (10) +1.5%
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Aug +179K (25) +209K
0830 Unemployment Rate Aug 4.3% (24) 4.3%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages* Aug +0.2% (19) +0.3%
0945 Markit Mfg PMI Aug 52.7 (3) 52.5**
1000 ISM Mfg PMI Aug 56.2 (21) 56.3
1000 Construction Spending Jul +0.6% (17) -1.3%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 97.3 (17) 97.6***
(Final)
N/A Auto Sales Aug 16.6M (17) 16.7M
*All private-sector workers
**Aug Flash Reading
***Aug Preliminary Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
August 30, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)