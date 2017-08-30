New Uber CEO Says Company Could Go Public in 18 Months

Uber Technologies Inc.'s new chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi, said the ride-hailing company could go public in as soon as 18 months, setting the stage for what would be one of the most highly anticipated initial public offerings in memory.

FDA Approves First Gene Therapy

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first gene therapy in the U.S., a long-heralded move for a promising new method of combating cancer. The FDA approved Novartis AG's Kymriah for certain children and young adults who suffer from a form of leukemia.

U.S.'s Largest Refinery Shuts Due to Harvey Flooding

Tropical storm Harvey shut down a third Gulf Coast refining center Wednesday and is knocking on the door of a fourth, cutting even more deeply into the U.S. refining capacity.

Amazon Looks to Whole Foods to Boost Online Grocery Shopping

Its acquisition of the grocery chain is providing a new impetus for online grocery shopping, which has been slow to catch on for various reasons.

Costco Stock at a Discount

One of the few ways for retailers to compete against the growing might of Amazon.com is to offer something different. Costco Wholesale does that, but the market has been unwilling of late to give it credit for its uniqueness.

Toyota Grabs Bigger Piece of Ride-Hailing Action

The Japanese auto giant plans to dive deeper into the ride-hailing business by teaming up with Singapore-based startup Grab.

Hyundai Motor Hits Political Speed Bump

Hyundai Motor was forced into a week-long suspension of production in China, as a political dispute between Beijing and Seoul wreaks havoc at the Korean auto maker.

Apple App Store's Chinese Customers Get New Way to Pay

The U.S. tech giant is allowing Chinese customers to use Tencent's popular local mobile-payment system WeChat Pay for purchases in its App Store, underscoring the expanding reach of the Chinese service.

1MDB Pays Balance of Missed Debt Installment to Abu Dhabi Fund

Malaysia's state-investment fund paid the second tranche of a missed installment to an Abu Dhabi sovereign fund, a payment that could alleviate some concerns about Malaysian state securities for foreign investors.

Facebook Lands Lonzo Ball and Basketball Family for Reality Show

To help jump-start its original video efforts, Facebook has landed a new reality show about a family of big basketball personalities.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)