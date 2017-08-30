U.S.'s Largest Refinery Shuts Due to Harvey Flooding

Continue Reading Below

The nation's largest refinery, in Port Arthur, Texas, has initiated a full shutdown due to flooding, as Tropical Storm Harvey pushes east of Houston, dumping more rain on the region.

FDA Approves First Gene Therapy in U.S.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first gene therapy in the U.S., a long-heralded move for a promising new method of combating cancer. The FDA approved Novartis AG's Kymriah for certain children and young adults who suffer from a form of leukemia.

Amazon Looks to Whole Foods to Boost Online Grocery Shopping

Its acquisition of the grocery chain is providing a new impetus for online grocery shopping, which has been slow to catch on for various reasons.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

For New Uber CEO, Fresh Challenges Emerge

Even before he takes the job as Uber's new chief executive, fresh challenges confront Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, with news of a federal bribery probe into Uber and public disagreement over how the board's decision to hire him unfolded.

1MDB Pays Balance of Missed Debt Installment to Abu Dhabi Fund

Malaysia's state-investment fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd., or 1MDB, said it had paid the second tranche of a missed installment to Abu Dhabi's sovereign International Petroleum Investment Co., a payment that could alleviate some concerns about Malaysian state securities for foreign investors.

Someone at Berkshire (Not Warren Buffett) Sold Apple Stock

Warren Buffett has been buying shares of Apple Inc., but not everyone at his Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is on the same page.

Toyota Grabs Bigger Piece of Ride-Hailing Action

The Japanese auto giant plans to dive deeper into the ride-hailing business by teaming up with Singapore-based startup Grab.

Hyundai Motor Hits Political Speed Bump

Hyundai Motor was forced into a week-long suspension of production in China, as a political dispute between Beijing and Seoul wreaks havoc at the Korean auto maker.

It's Official: Warren Buffett Made About $13 Billion on Bank of America Deal

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. officially became the biggest shareholder of Bank of America Corp. on Tuesday, notching billions in gains on the bank's recovery from the financial crisis.

Apple App Store's Chinese Customers Get New Way to Pay

The U.S. tech giant is allowing Chinese customers to use Tencent's popular local mobile-payment system WeChat Pay for purchases in its App Store, underscoring the expanding reach of the Chinese service.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)