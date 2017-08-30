Materials Higher After Strong Economic Data -- Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers rose as U.S. economic data came in strong.

Gold futures retreated, however, as the dollar rose in response to jobs and economic-growth data, amid bets that the data would affect Federal Reserve's rate plans.

U.S. farm incomes will rise in 2017, halting three consecutive years of decline, helped by higher crop and livestock prices, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

August 30, 2017 16:54 ET (20:54 GMT)