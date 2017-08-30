Industrials Higher After GDP Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose after an upward revision of gross-domestic product growth and other strong economic data.

Economic growth as measured by GDP rose at a seasonally and inflation-adjusted annual rate of 3% in the second quarter, the Commerce Department said, the most pronounced growth in more than two years.

Private employers added 237,000 workers to their ranks in August, according to payroll processor Automatic Data Processing Inc. and forecasting firm Moody's Analytics. The tally topped economists' projections.

