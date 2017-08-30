Galaxy Entertainment: 1st Half Net Profit Rises 81% on Year to HK$4.63 Billion

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. (0027.HK) Thursday said its net profit in the first half of the year rose 81% helped by higher gaming revenue.

The Hong Kong-listed company said net profit for the six months ended June 30 rose to 4.63 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$592 million), up from HK$2.56 billion a year ago.

Revenue for the period rose to HK$28.54 billion as compared with HK$25.54 billion a year ago.

The company said its total gaming revenue grew 9% in the first half from a year ago.

Meanwhile, it said the last week's Typhoon Hato damaged some of its properties in Macau, but it didn't put a value to the loss due to the damage.

