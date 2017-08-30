China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, August 30 2017
Continue Reading Below
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 583,530 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Sep-17 13,315 13,315 13,140 13,200 13,215 -15 9,106 39,996
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Oct-17 13,355 13,365 13,305 13,330 13,370 -40 24 236
Nov-17 13,495 13,515 13,385 13,455 13,480 -25 6,794 36,826
Jan-18 16,520 16,520 16,235 16,380 16,475 -95 537,050 381,540
Mar-18 16,585 16,675 16,535 16,585 16,620 -35 10 228
Apr-18 - - - 16,645 16,645 0 0 62
May-18 16,910 16,915 16,640 16,765 16,865 -100 29,224 53,392
Jun-18 16,830 16,830 16,605 16,715 16,920 -205 978 1,032
Jul-18 16,990 16,990 16,460 16,615 16,990 -375 298 270
Aug-18 16,875 16,875 16,580 16,700 17,160 -460 46 36
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 30, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)