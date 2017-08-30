BOC Hong Kong: 1st Half Net Profit HK$17.22 Billion

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd. (2388.HK) Wednesday reported its first-half net profit fell to 17.22 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$2.2 billion) from HK$42.84 billion a year earlier, as earnings in the previous year were buoyed by a one-off disposal gain.

The Hong Kong-listed bank, a unit of Bank of China Ltd. (3988.HK) said the net profit for the six months ended June from its continuing operations rose 25% on year to HK$14.63 billion, while its first-half net interest income rose 41% to HK$16.88 billion due to wider net interest margin.

The bank declared an interim dividend of HK$0.545 per share and a special dividend of HK$0.095 per share.

Separately, BOC Hong Kong said it appointed Chen Siqing as the bank's chairman with immediate effect.

