Belgium's consumer price index ?rises in ?August to 1.9?%? from 1.78% in July?, said the Belgian Central Bank in a statement ?Wednesday.

Prices ?to purchase ?meat and hygiene products increased while ?airplane tickets, alcohol, and ?vegetable prices declined.

August 30, 2017 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)