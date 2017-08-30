Bank of China 1st-Half Net Profit Up 12% at CNY103.69 Billion

Bank of China said on Wednesday its first-half net profit rose 12% on year, thanks to higher interest and fee income.

Net profit for the six months ended June 30 rose to 103.69 billion yuan ($15.8 billion) from 93.04 billion yuan a year earlier, China's fourth-largest bank by assets said.

Net interest income rose 6.6% on year to 165.04 billion yuan and net fee and commission income increased 2.8% to 49.19 billion yuan.

Outstanding bad loans totaled 147.03 billion yuan at the end of June, up from 146 billion yuan at the end of 2016. The bank's non-performing loan ratio declined to 1.38% from 1.46% at the end of 2016.

