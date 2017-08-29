What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 29, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

Harvey continued to pummel Texas, paralyzing greater Houston and testing it on every front as the region braced for more flooding in the coming days.

The storm is poised to disrupt freight traffic across southeast Texas for days.

North Korea launched at least one ballistic missile over Japan Tuesday, the latest in a string of direct provocations that have destabilized the region.

Trump reinstated police agencies' ability to get surplus military equipment, reversing an Obama-era ban.

The president defended his decision to pardon Arpaio, calling the former Arizona sheriff a patriot.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

A stabbing in Russia's Dagestan left one police officer dead, adding to worries about improvised attacks.

China and India have negotiated a solution to a two-month-long standoff on a Himalayan plateau.

A Trump Organization attorney said he discussed a prospective real-estate deal in Moscow with Trump during the presidential campaign.

U.K. and EU negotiators resumed Brexit talks but officials played down the prospect of breakthroughs.

The U.S. called on Guatemala's Morales to rethink his attempt to expel a U.N.-backed anticorruption prosecutor.

Pope Francis is set to go to Myanmar in November for a visit likely to highlight the struggles of the country's Muslim minority.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)