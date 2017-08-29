Tech Up on Optimism About New Smart Phone Sales -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose amid optimism about a new generation of smart phones and a new high-speed data network.

Apple is negotiating deals with Hollywood studios to offer films on the high-definition 4K format on its new Apple TV device, with price a major issue.

Expedia Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said he plans to accept the top job at ride-hailing company Uber, despite controversy over how the selection process unfolded.

Alphabet's Google unit will lay out plans to the European Union's antitrust authority on how it will implement the regulator's recent order to stop illegally tipping the scales in favor of its own comparison-shopping service.

August 29, 2017 16:44 ET (20:44 GMT)