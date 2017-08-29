Stocks Fall as North Korea Missile Test Rattles Investors

Stocks moved sharply lower after North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan, pushing investors toward the safety of gold and government bonds.

North Korea Launch Finally Stokes Market Reaction

After months of dismissing Kim Jong Un as the boy who cried wolf, some investors may be beginning to take the threat of North Korea more seriously.

Euro's Surge Puts the ECB in a Bind

The euro jumped above $1.20 for the first time in 2 1/2 years, a growing headache for the European Central Bank as it balances weak inflation with constraints on the bond-buying program that it uses to boost prices.

Harvey's Widespread Destruction Tests U.S. Shale

Tropical Storm Harvey has shut a significant portion of the state's shale production, cutting off as much as 15% of U.S. oil supplies. Now, the big question is how quickly the sector can make a comeback.

Crude Oil Prices Remain Pressured by Tropical Storm Harvey

Oil prices were down in London midmorning trading, as the market tried to assess the impact of Tropical Storm Harvey on crude supply and demand.

WSJ's Daily Shot: North Korea Brings 'Fire and Fury' Back to the Markets

U.S. Postpones Import Penalties on Canadian Lumber

The Trump administration said Monday it would delay for two months the imposition of penalties on imports of Canadian lumber, citing continuing bilateral negotiations over the nettlesome trade dispute.

Tropical Storm Harvey Will Cost Tens of Billions of Dollars

Tropical Storm Harvey will take a financial toll on the nation's economy, but how much of one depends on the extent of flooding in the coming days.

South Korea Government to Increase Spending to Spur 2018 Growth

South Korea plans to boost government spending next year to fulfill left-leaning President Moon Jae-in's policy agenda, underpinned by an expected increase in tax revenue.

India Economy Likely Picked Up as Cash Returns

India's economic growth likely accelerated last quarter as the return of the cash that had been sucked out of Asia's third-largest economy reinvigorated demand.

