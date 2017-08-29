Tropical Storm Harvey Leaves Congress With a Pair of Financial Challenges

Congress will face two unexpected financial challenges next month from Tropical Storm Harvey: further shoring up a heavily indebted federal flood insurance program and providing emergency aid for uninsured damage.

Tips on Filing a Harvey Insurance Claim

Texas residents are starting to file insurance claims even as Tropical Storm Harvey lingers, but much of the damage could be excluded from insurance policies.

Critics of Insurer Dogged by Mysterious Strangers

Critics of AmTrust Financial Services Inc., which is being probed by regulators and pressured by investors, are being approached by purported overseas consultants who aren't always who they say they are.

Commonwealth Bank Faces Ethics Check

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Ltd. faces a broad ethics health check by regulators, as the fallout over alleged money-laundering compliance breaches expanded.

Regulators, Auto Lenders Dig Into Customer-Refunds Process

Regulators are reviewing some auto-lending procedures, including those related to borrower refunds, at several banks and other financing businesses in the wake of problems at Wells Fargo, according to people familiar with the matter.

Hong Kong Brokers Make Final Stand Against Trading Floor's Demise

The Hong Kong stock exchange's 31-year old trading hall is set to close this fall, but not without some pushback from its remaining tenants.

In a Blast From a Financial Crisis Past, CDOs Are Back

After years on the decline, the market for synthetic collateralized debt obligations is on the rise again.

Tapping Your Home Equity for Cash Is Big Again

Driven by rising home prices, home-equity line originations rose to nearly $46 billion in the second quarter, their highest level since 2008.

Central Bankers Can't Savor Their Stimulus Success

Central bankers were looking forward for years to a moment when the world economy would steady, allowing them to unwind extraordinary monetary stimulus from global markets. That moment has arrived, but they are now preoccupied with other matters.

Banks Send Warning Signs for Economy

Data out of the banking sector is consistent with an aging economic expansion.

August 29, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)