Lukoil 2Q Net Profit Doubles

Russian oil company Lukoil PJSC (LKOH.MZ) Tuesday reported a more-than doubled second-quarter net profit, as it benefited from foreign-exchange gains and the sale of JSC Arkhangelskgeoldobycha.

For the second quarter of 2017 Lukoil made a net profit of 138.65 billion rubles ($2.37 billion), compared with RUB62.6 billion a year earlier. Sales were 1.5% higher at RUB1.39 trillion.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2017 09:50 ET (13:50 GMT)