Health Care Up as Weak Dollar Seen Helping Big Pharma -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose as a lower dollar promised to buoy revenue for Big Pharma.

Companies such as Merck, Pfizer and Eli Lilly export billions of dollars of drugs world-wide, and more than a half decade of dollar appreciation has eaten into their revenue tallies.

Shares of the Advisory Board Co. rose after the software and consulting firm said it would be split in two and sold, with its health-care unit being taken over by UnitedHealth Group and its education unit going to leveraged-buyout firm Vista Equity Partners.

August 29, 2017 16:30 ET (20:30 GMT)