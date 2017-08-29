Freeport to Give Up Majority Stake in Grasberg Mine Under Deal With Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia--U.S.-based mining company Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) said it will give up its majority stake in the giant Grasberg copper and gold mine to end a long-running dispute with Indonesia, cutting its ownership to 49% from 90.64%.

The agreement, announced by Indonesian Energy Minister Ignasius Jonan and Freeport Chief Executive Richard Adkerson during a press conference Tuesday, will also require Freeport to build smelters, a goal of Indonesia to increase value-added wealth from its mineral resources.

Freeport-McMoRan has operated in the sprawling archipelago country for decades and invested $12 billion in developing Grasberg, becoming Indonesia's largest taxpayer in the process. The company has been reluctant to boost investment pending a resolution of the dispute, and labor action at the mine has affected copper prices.

August 29, 2017 00:26 ET (04:26 GMT)