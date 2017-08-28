What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 28, 2017).

Houston and surrounding areas faced epic flooding and more days of heavy rain from Tropical Storm Harvey, which required rescues for thousands.

Harvey knocked almost 15% of U.S. refinery capacity out of commission, which threatens to boost fuel prices across the country.

The storm poses new hazards to the National Flood Insurance Program.

As Trump drew criticism from several top Republicans for his pardon of Arpaio, the ex-sheriff said GOP lawmakers should rally around the president.

The administration is considering major reductions in cultural-exchange programs, including those for au pairs and summer workers.

Iraqi forces have driven Islamic State from Tal Afar, the Iraqi military said, clearing one of the extremist group's remaining strongholds.

Congress is set to confront the government-debt limit and spending legislation required to prevent a federal-government shutdown.

A German woman died from injuries suffered from the Barcelona attack, elevating the death toll to 16.

A Guatemalan constitutional court temporarily barred the president from expelling a U.N.-backed anticorruption prosecutor.

The Navy recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing when the USS John S. McCain collided with a tanker a week ago.

