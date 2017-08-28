What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 28, 2017).

Uber's board approved Expedia Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi as its new CEO, capping a tumultuous nine-week search.

Borrowers are getting comfortable again with the idea of tapping their homes for cash, due to a strong housing market.

A group of large companies is warning against one option as Republicans try to write rules for taxing foreign profits of U.S. firms.

U.S. producers are now shipping more coal abroad than at any time in the past two years as China re-emerges as an importer.

OSHA is reducing its reporting of fatalities, cutting back on what is made public about workplace accidents.

The minimum wage in St. Louis is set to decline Monday, bucking the trend of municipal pay floors rising above federal and state levels.

Shares of energy companies are on track for their biggest monthly decline since the end of 2015.

China's financial markets are sending conflicting signals about the health of the nation's economy.

Perfumania is seeking bankruptcy protection with plans to reorganize around better-performing stores.

Facebook drew a rebuke from a U.N. agency for allowing an objectionable video on its website.

The weekend's box-office results were one of the most dismal in 16 years.

