Utilities Up On Rate Views -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators ticked up as traders doubled down on bets that the Federal Reserve would hold off on interest rate hikes.

Futures markets show that the odds of a December hike have shrunk below the one-in-two level as central bankers become more measured in predictions of further hikes this year.

Power outages and closed businesses could offset the supply-side issues for utility feedstocks such as natural gas caused by Hurricane Harvey, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Pipeline company Williams Cos., which is often included in utility indexes because of its deep links with the sector, named John Chandler as its new chief financial officer.

August 28, 2017 17:03 ET (21:03 GMT)