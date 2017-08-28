U.S. Stocks Edge Higher

U.S. stocks edged higher Monday following the slowest full session of trade of the year.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 42 points, or 0.2%, to 21855 shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.3%.

The stock market has been quiet in recent sessions, with trading volumes across exchanges owned by the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq hitting their lowest level of the year Friday. Investors and analysts attributed the lull in action to the scarcity of major economic data and the winding down of the second-quarter earnings season.

Still, activity is expected to pick up in the coming week, as investors look toward economic reports including the latest estimates for second-quarter gross domestic product, personal-consumption expenditures and the monthly jobs report.

Stocks rose broadly Monday, with consumer discretionary shares among the biggest gainers in the S&P 500. The sector rose 0.3%, led by advances in Lowe's Companies, Signet Jewelers and Home Depot.

Telecommunications services stocks in the S&P 500 lagged behind, falling 0.2%.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 dropped 0.1% in a slow session of trade. Markets in the U.K. were closed in observance of a public holiday.

Japan's Nikkei Stock Average ended down less than 0.1%, with shares of exporters weighed down by the stronger yen. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9%, driven by advances in bank stocks.

Commodities prices swung, with U.S. gasoline futures surging after Tropical Storm Harvey knocked out nearly 15% of the country's refinery capacity. U.S. crude fell 0.9% to $47.44 a barrel.

Harvey's path is expected to cut through the heart of U.S. oil infrastructure in Texas, although analysts say it will take some time to gauge the full impact of the damage.

U.S. government bonds edged lower, with the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note recently at 2.176%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.169% on Friday. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

William Wilkes contributed to this article

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 28, 2017 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT)