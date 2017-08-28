U.S. Government Bonds Steady After Friday's Gains

U.S. government bonds were little changed Monday, holding their gains from Friday when Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen relieved some pressure on the market by largely avoiding discussion of monetary policy in a speech at the Fed's annual Jackson Hole, Wyo., conference.

In recent trading, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 2.168%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.169% Friday. Yields fall when bond prices rise.

Yields on longer-term Treasury bonds have been unusually steady in recent months, with the yield on the 10-year note as of Friday holding to its narrowest 90-day range since 1972, according to WSJ Market Data Group.

Heading into the Jackson Hole conference last week, investors and analysts had speculated that Ms. Yellen could use occasion to change the prevailing view among investors that the Fed is unlikely to raise interest rates for a third time this year following a run of soft inflation data. Instead, she focused her remarks on financial regulation.

Trading volume was light early Monday. Markets in the U.K. were closed in observance of a public holiday, and some U.S. traders were also away ahead of the Labor Day weekend, analysts said.

It is looking like another "very quiet trade" this week, though lower trading volumes could "make for increased volatility," said John Canavan, market analyst at Stone and McCarthy Research Associates.

Investors will initially be occupied this week by Treasury-debt auctions. A $26 billion sale of two-year notes and a $34 billion auction of five-year notes will take place Monday, while a $28 billion auction of seven-year notes will occur Tuesday. Later, investors' attention is expected to shift to economic data, with Fed's preferred gauge of inflation reported Thursday and monthly jobs data scheduled to be released Friday.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com

August 28, 2017 11:43 ET (15:43 GMT)