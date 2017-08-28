Thyssenkrupp Wins Order for Fertilizer Plant in Brunei

Thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.XE) on Monday said it received a large order for a new plant in Brunei from state-owned Brunei Fertilizer Industries.

The Germany-based engineering and steel company said the new complex will produce nitrogen fertilizer using Brunei's large natural gas reserves and forms part of the country's efforts to diversify its economy.

The plant will have a daily production capacity of 2,200 tons of ammonia and 3,900 tons of urea, Thyssenkrupp said, adding that it is scheduled to be completed in 2021.

"This major order will further strengthen our market position and growth in the Asia-Pacific region," said Peter Feldhaus, chief executive of Thyssenkrupp's Industrial Solutions.

