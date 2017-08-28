Gasoline Up as Harvey Hits Refiners

U.S. gasoline futures surged Monday after Tropical Storm Harvey knocked out refining operations and traders tried to gauge damage in the Houston area, preparing for a potential shortage in gasoline supply.

Saudi Arabia, Russia Pushing for Three-Month Extension to Oil Cut Deal

Saudi Arabia and Russia are pushing to extend their deal to limit crude oil production for another three months, which would leave the output deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers in place through the end of June, people familiar with the matter said.

U.S. Stocks Edge Lower

The S&P 500 edged lower Monday, as declines in the energy sector offset gains in shares of health-related companies.

Harvey Takes a Toll on Property-Insurance Stocks

Shares of property insurance companies are falling Monday, the first trading session after Hurricane Harvey came ashore in Texas.

Regulators, Auto Lenders Dig Into Customer-Refunds Process

Regulators are reviewing some auto-lending procedures, including those related to borrower refunds, at several banks and other financing businesses in the wake of problems at Wells Fargo, according to people familiar with the matter.

In a Blast From a Financial Crisis Past, CDOs Are Back

After years on the decline, the market for synthetic collateralized debt obligations is on the rise again.

Brexit Talks Resume in Brussels

British and European Union negotiators resumed Brexit talks Monday but officials played down the prospect of breakthroughs on a handful of nettlesome issues related to the U.K.'s departure from the bloc.

Mexico Registers $1.52 Billion Trade Deficit in July

Mexico recorded a $1.52 billion trade deficit in July, a shift from the surplus seen the previous month, as growth in exports outpaced the increase in imports.

Qatar Is Downgraded by Fitch as Blockade Takes a Toll

Confidence in Qatar's creditworthiness took another hit as Fitch downgraded its debt, citing concerns the economic blockade imposed by Arab neighbors was unlikely to be lifted soon.

A Surprise Lift From China for U.S. Steel

Signs of incremental progress on steel overcapacity are pushing Chinese steel margins higher for the first time in nearly a decade. U.S. Steel and other western steel firms could benefit.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 28, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)