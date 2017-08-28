Gasoline Jumps After Harvey Shuts U.S. Refiners

U.S. gasoline futures surged after Tropical Storm Harvey knocked out around 15% of the nation's refinery capacity, with the extent of the damage still unclear.

Stocks slipped after U.S. and European central bankers failed to give fresh policy guidance at the Jackson Hole central bankers meeting.

The week ahead will be a busy one for U.S. economic data, with readings on consumer confidence, GDP, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge and the August jobs report.

Confidence in Qatar's creditworthiness took another hit as Fitch Ratings downgraded the country's debt, citing concerns that the economic blockade imposed by Arab neighbors was unlikely to be lifted soon.

After years on the decline, the market for synthetic collateralized debt obligations is on the rise again.

Signs of incremental progress on steel overcapacity are pushing Chinese steel margins higher for the first time in nearly a decade. U.S. Steel and other western steel firms could benefit.

Central bankers were looking forward for years to a moment when the world economy would steady, allowing them to unwind extraordinary monetary stimulus from global markets. That moment has arrived, but they are now preoccupied with other matters.

The Hong Kong stock exchange's 31-year old trading hall is set to close this fall, but not without some pushback from its remaining tenants.

China's financial markets are sending conflicting signals about the health of the world's No. 2 economy, where a strengthening currency, buoyant stocks and soaring commodities contrast with the pessimism popular among the country's bond investors.

August 28, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)