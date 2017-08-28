Regulators, Auto Lenders Dig Into Customer-Refunds Process
Continue Reading Below
Regulators are reviewing some auto-lending procedures, including those related to borrower refunds, at several banks and other financing businesses in the wake of problems at Wells Fargo, according to people familiar with the matter.
Hong Kong Brokers Make Final Stand Against Trading Floor's Demise
The Hong Kong stock exchange's 31-year old trading hall is set to close this fall, but not without some pushback from its remaining tenants.
In a Blast From a Financial Crisis Past, CDOs Are Back
After years on the decline, the market for synthetic collateralized debt obligations is on the rise again.
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Tapping Your Home Equity for Cash Is Big Again
Driven by rising home prices, home-equity line originations rose to nearly $46 billion in the second quarter, their highest level since 2008.
Central Bankers Can't Savor Their Stimulus Success
Central bankers were looking forward for years to a moment when the world economy would steady, allowing them to unwind extraordinary monetary stimulus from global markets. That moment has arrived, but they are now preoccupied with other matters.
Banks Send Warning Signs for Economy
Data out of the banking sector is consistent with an aging economic expansion.
Hurricane Harvey Unlikely to Damage Insurers' Balance Sheets
The insurance and reinsurance industry has a fatter-than-ever capital cushion to absorb losses from Hurricane Harvey, executives and analysts say.
Chicago Exchange Sale Looks Shaky as China Tensions Rise
A Chinese-led group's proposed $20 million acquisition of the Chicago Stock Exchange has raised concerns in the U.S. about the potential for market hacking and threats to Americans' financial data.
Fed's Yellen Defends Postcrisis Regulations in Jackson Hole
Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen defended the sweeping financial regulations enacted in the wake of the financial crisis that began a decade ago, while keeping the door open to modest changes to the postcrisis rules.
Draghi Holds Off on Monetary Policy Clues, Criticizes Deregulation Push
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi offered no fresh clues on when the ECB might wind down its bond-buying program, and instead criticized a global tilt toward protectionism and warned against loosening financial regulations.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 28, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)