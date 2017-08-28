Regulators, Auto Lenders Dig Into Customer-Refunds Process

Regulators are reviewing some auto-lending procedures, including those related to borrower refunds, at several banks and other financing businesses in the wake of problems at Wells Fargo, according to people familiar with the matter.

Hong Kong Brokers Make Final Stand Against Trading Floor's Demise

The Hong Kong stock exchange's 31-year old trading hall is set to close this fall, but not without some pushback from its remaining tenants.

In a Blast From a Financial Crisis Past, CDOs Are Back

After years on the decline, the market for synthetic collateralized debt obligations is on the rise again.

Tapping Your Home Equity for Cash Is Big Again

Driven by rising home prices, home-equity line originations rose to nearly $46 billion in the second quarter, their highest level since 2008.

Central Bankers Can't Savor Their Stimulus Success

Central bankers were looking forward for years to a moment when the world economy would steady, allowing them to unwind extraordinary monetary stimulus from global markets. That moment has arrived, but they are now preoccupied with other matters.

Banks Send Warning Signs for Economy

Data out of the banking sector is consistent with an aging economic expansion.

Hurricane Harvey Unlikely to Damage Insurers' Balance Sheets

The insurance and reinsurance industry has a fatter-than-ever capital cushion to absorb losses from Hurricane Harvey, executives and analysts say.

Chicago Exchange Sale Looks Shaky as China Tensions Rise

A Chinese-led group's proposed $20 million acquisition of the Chicago Stock Exchange has raised concerns in the U.S. about the potential for market hacking and threats to Americans' financial data.

Fed's Yellen Defends Postcrisis Regulations in Jackson Hole

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen defended the sweeping financial regulations enacted in the wake of the financial crisis that began a decade ago, while keeping the door open to modest changes to the postcrisis rules.

Draghi Holds Off on Monetary Policy Clues, Criticizes Deregulation Push

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi offered no fresh clues on when the ECB might wind down its bond-buying program, and instead criticized a global tilt toward protectionism and warned against loosening financial regulations.

August 28, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)