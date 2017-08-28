Central Bankers Can't Savor Their Stimulus Success

Central bankers were looking forward for years to a moment when the world economy would steady, allowing them to unwind extraordinary monetary stimulus from global markets. That moment has arrived, but they are now preoccupied with other matters.

Banks Send Warning Signs for Economy

Data out of the banking sector is consistent with an aging economic expansion.

Hurricane Harvey Unlikely to Damage Insurers' Balance Sheets

The insurance and reinsurance industry has a fatter-than-ever capital cushion to absorb losses from Hurricane Harvey, executives and analysts say.

Chicago Exchange Sale Looks Shaky as China Tensions Rise

A Chinese-led group's proposed $20 million acquisition of the Chicago Stock Exchange has raised concerns in the U.S. about the potential for market hacking and threats to Americans' financial data.

Fed's Yellen Defends Postcrisis Regulations in Jackson Hole

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen defended the sweeping financial regulations enacted in the wake of the financial crisis that began a decade ago, while keeping the door open to modest changes to the postcrisis rules.

Draghi Holds Off on Monetary Policy Clues, Criticizes Deregulation Push

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi offered no fresh clues on when the ECB might wind down its bond-buying program, and instead criticized a global tilt toward protectionism and warned against loosening financial regulations.

Fed's Powell Warns About Failure to Raise Debt Ceiling

Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell said that if U.S. lawmakers and the president are unable to raise the government's borrowing limit, it could lead to "a major shock to the economy."

Cleveland Fed's Mester Says She Supports Rate-Rise Campaign

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said she supports continued rate rises, but offered little in the way of guidance about when the next increase might happen.

As Investors Think Taper, ECB Is Set to Buy More Bonds

Just as the European Central Bank gets ready to reduce its bond-buying, this massive player in global markets is set to buy more.

Where's Crypto? Let's Play Geographic Roulette

Investors can play geographic roulette with Exio Coin, a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin that is allegedly endorsed by some sovereign nation to be revealed at a later date.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 28, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)