Energy Markets Brace for Volatility as Harvey's Impact Is Determined

Energy markets are due for considerable volatility this week as investors try to gauge the extent of disruption to fuel production and distribution from the torrential rains and catastrophic flooding in Texas.

Energy Firms Brace for Harvey Fallout

Energy markets could be in for a bumpy ride when they open Monday as investors try to gauge the impact of the storm, which knocked almost 15% of U.S. refinery capacity out of commission.

Energy Shares Set for Worst Month Since 2015

Shares of energy companies are on track for their biggest monthly decline since the end of 2015, showing that stabilizing earnings aren't enough to attract investors.

The Big Name in Coal's Resurgence: China

China's reemergence as a coal importer has boosted the fortunes of U.S. producers who are now shipping more coal abroad than any time in the last two years.

Hurricane Forces Refineries to Shut Down

Hurricane Harvey forced refineries that make up nearly 5% of U.S. fuel-making capacity to shut down, and more facilities remained under threat as the storm moved through the heart of the nation's oil and gas infrastructure.

Oil Ticks Up as Hurricane Approaches Texas

Oil prices advanced Friday as investors tried to gauge the impact of a hurricane hurtling toward Texas. The worry now seems to be more about refineries than about crude production.

Duke Pulls Plug on Nuclear Plant

Duke Energy is abandoning plans to develop a nuclear plant in South Carolina, the latest blow to the U.S. nuclear industry. The company had planned to build two reactors.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls for Second Straight Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by four in the past week to 759, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc., a unit of General Electric Co.

Harvey Slams Into Texas

Hurricane Harvey slammed into Texas, making landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane and lashing the shore with intense rain and winds of more than 100 miles an hour as it struck land. By 5 a.m. it had weakened to a Category 1 storm.

Hurricane Harvey Snarls Key Trade Link For Energy and Cargo

Seaports along the Texas coast shut down Friday as they prepared for heavy rains and winds from Hurricane Harvey, disrupting shipments of energy products and consumer goods along one of the nation's busiest shipping corridors.

