Gilead to Buy Kite Pharma for Roughly $11 Billion

Continue Reading Below

Gilead Sciences has agreed to pay about $11 billion for Kite Pharma and its promising new technology for harnessing the body's immune system to fight cancer.

New Uber CEO's First Job: Manage the Board

Dara Khosrowshahi, the longtime head of Expedia who has been tapped to take over at Uber, would have to work with a board riven by animosity and legal disputes that is still looking for a new chairman.

Finish Line Cuts Projections Amid Disappointing Sales

Finish Line shares plunged 22% in after-hours trading after the footwear retailer sharply cut its annual financial targets amid disappointing sales through the first half of its fiscal year.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

At Whole Foods, Amazon Takes Rare Lead in Cutting Prices

Amazon slashed the sticker price on more than 100 items at Whole Foods, many by more than 30%, a departure from the online retailer's usual strategy of waiting to see what others charge, then matching or narrowly undercutting them.

Freight Companies Scramble to Reroute Goods in Wake of Harvey

Trucking fleets, railroads and shipping lines are working to reroute cargo and set up alternate supply lines as Tropical Storm Harvey promises to disrupt freight traffic across southeast Texas for days.

Refiner Stocks Rise as Harvey Disrupts Fuel Production

Shares of companies that churn crude into fuel rallied, as Tropical Storm Harvey inundated Texas with punishing rains and raised investors' concerns about tight fuel supplies.

Commonwealth Bank Faces Ethics Check

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Ltd. faces a broad ethics health check by regulators, as the fallout over alleged money-laundering compliance breaches expanded.

Samsung's Message to Employees: Keep Calm and Carry On

Samsung Electronics urged employees to stay focused on their work after the conviction of the company's de facto leader, and punctuated that business-as-usual appeal with a $2.3 billion investment in semiconductors.

CEO of Argentina's YPF Resigns

Ricardo Darré has resigned as CEO of Argentina's state-run oil and gas producer, YPF. His exit comes as YPF transforms into an "integrated energy company."

Williams Cos Names John Chandler as New CFO

Pipeline company Williams Cos. named John Chandler as its new chief financial officer, replacing Don Chappel, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 28, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)