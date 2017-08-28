Gilead to Buy Kite Pharma for Roughly $11 Billion

Gilead Sciences has agreed to pay about $11 billion for Kite Pharma and its promising new technology for harnessing the body's immune system to fight cancer.

Amazon Cuts Grocery Prices at Whole Foods

Amazon marked its takeover of Whole Foods by cutting grocery prices and advertising its Amazon Echo devices at a steep discount in many of the natural grocer's stores nationwide.

Apple to Hold Product Launch Event on Sept. 12

Apple has scheduled a product announcement event on Sept. 12, according to people briefed on its plans, reinforcing expectations that the company will release new iPhones and a smartwatch ahead of the holiday season.

Uber Selects Expedia's Khosrowshahi as New CEO

Uber Technologies has voted to appoint Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi as its new CEO.

Estée Lauder Tells Workers It Isn't For Sale

Estée Lauder over the weekend shot down rumors that it is considering a sale.

CEO of Argentina's YPF Resigns

Ricardo Darré has resigned as CEO of Argentina's state-run oil and gas producer, YPF. His exit comes as YPF transforms into an "integrated energy company."

Samsung's Message to Employees: Keep Calm and Carry On

Samsung Electronics urged employees to stay focused on their work after the conviction of the company's de facto leader, and punctuated that business-as-usual appeal with a $2.3 billion investment in semiconductors.

Williams Cos Names John Chandler as New CFO

Pipeline company Williams Cos. named John Chandler as its new chief financial officer, replacing outgoing incumbent Don Chappel, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Fitbit Aims to Take a Piece Out of Apple With New Smartwatch

Fitbit Inc. unveiled its long-awaited smartwatch, elbowing into a crowded market to restart its growth.

Wanda Dismisses Reports Chairman Is Barred From Leaving China

Hong Kong-listed shares and bonds of billionaire Wang Jianlin's Dalian Wanda plunged for the second time in two months, following what the company called rumors about its leader being barred from leaving China.

