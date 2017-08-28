Uber Selects Expedia's Khosrowshahi as New CEO

Continue Reading Below

Uber Technologies has voted to appoint Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi as its new CEO.

Meet Uber's Choice for CEO: Dara Khosrowshahi

Dara Khosrowshahi honed his skills as a deal maker working for media mogul Barry Diller.

CBS to Buy Australian Broadcaster Ten Network

CBS plans to acquire Australian broadcaster Ten Network, beating out an attempt from Australian media moguls Bruce Gordon and Lachlan Murdoch to buy the company after it went into receivership.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Grocers' Problem: Amazon Doesn't Need to Make Money on Food

Amazon.com will bring lower prices to its new Whole Foods division on Monday. It also will bring a new rule book, further pressuring an already struggling supermarket sector.

Energy Firms Brace for Harvey Fallout

Energy markets could be in for a bumpy ride when they open Monday as investors try to gauge the impact of the storm, which knocked almost 15% of U.S. refinery capacity out of commission.

'Hitman's Bodyguard' Leads Dismal Box Office

Hollywood effectively took the weekend off, resulting in one of the most dismal box-office results in 16 years. This August is down a whopping 35% from last year, according to comScore.

Perfumania Seeks Bankruptcy Protection

Mall-based retailer chain Perfumania Holdings has sought chapter 11 protection with plans to reorganize around its better-performing stores.

Nintendo's Switch Hit: Game Console Is in Short Supply Ahead of Holidays

Demand is outpacing production of Nintendo's $300 Switch hand-held hybrid videogame console, leading to blockbuster queues and lotteries in Japan and frustrated fans in the U.S.

Why Amazon Isn't Ready for Prime Time in China

The American e-commerce giant hasn't been able to increase its tiny share of the market as Chinese competitors offer many of the same perks without requiring a membership.

Campbell Soup Contends With a Choosier Consumer

Campbell Soup Co. is striving to remain a pantry mainstay even as what, where and how consumers eat undergoes a transformation. The company is also facing investor pressure to reverse a yearslong revenue decline and lift its share price, which has fallen 15% this year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 28, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)