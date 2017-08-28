Merck to Buy Natrix Separations, Boost Production Efficiency

Merck KGaA (MRK.XE) said Monday that it will buy Ontario-based bioprocessing company Natrix Separations in a move that will boost Merck's immunotherapy and vaccine-manufacturing capabilities.

The German pharmaceutical maker said it expected to close the deal by the end of the third quarter but didn't disclose financial details of the transaction.

Natrix produces disposable membrane products that enable pharmaceutical manufacturers to produce antibodies and vaccines more efficiently while minimizing impurities. Merck said the acquisition would complement its efforts to modernize its process technology.

August 28, 2017 11:59 ET (15:59 GMT)