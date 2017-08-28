Materials Up As Weak Dollar Buoys Gold -- Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers rose as the dollar weakened in the wake of the central banking symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

Gold futures had their biggest one-day gain since May and closed around their highs of the summer, rising 1.3% to $1315 an ounce, in light of skepticism about the Fed's intentions to hike rates again this year.

Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen did not touch on the central bank's rate plans but that, in itself, was seen as an indication that a December hike was growing increasingly unlikely.

-Rob Curran

August 28, 2017