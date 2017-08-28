Exxon Reports Storm Damage, Emissions at Baytown Refinery

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on Monday reported storm damage that could cause gas emissions its Baytown, Texas, refinery near Houston.

"Floating roof partially sank during the excess rain event from Hurricane Harvey," the refinery said in a regulatory filing to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "The tank will be emptied in order to facilitate repairs to the roof."

It said any emissions caused by the damage and repair operations were expected to end by Friday.

Fuel and oil storage tanks often comprise an open-topped cylindrical steel shell equipped with a roof that floats on the top of the liquid being stored.

The Baytown refinery is located along the Houston Ship Channel, 25 miles east of Houston.

