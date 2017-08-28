Correction to U.S. Stocks Comment (on Friday)

Stephen Rigali is a member of the executive management committee at Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management. "U.S. Stocks Rise, on Course for Weekly Gains," at 10:58 a.m. EDT Aug. 25, incorrectly stated Mr. Rigali was executive vice president of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management in the eighth paragraph. The error also appeared in versions of the article at 11:55 a.m., 3:41 p.m., 4:10 p.m. and 4:32 p.m. Friday. (Aug. 28, 2017)
Continue Reading Below
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 28, 2017 13:36 ET (17:36 GMT)