What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Yellen and Draghi delivered warnings against steps they fear could unravel a fragile global economic expansion by undoing postcrisis banking rules or pursuing protectionist trade measures.

Samsung's Lee was found guilty of bribing South Korea's former president and sentenced to five years in prison.

Companies are ordering more computers and electrical appliances, a sign businesses are growing more confident in the economic outlook.

Broad advances across sectors helped offset a slide in retail stocks, lifting the S&P 500 to its first weekly gain in three weeks.

Bond investors expressed relief after new U.S. sanctions against Venezuela didn't ban trading of the country's existing bonds.

Google is issuing refunds to advertisers for ads bought through its platform that ran on sites with fake traffic.

Ford's financing unit is changing its approval process to look beyond credit scores to pump up sales.

August 26, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)