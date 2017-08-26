McGregor could lose millions if he uses MMA moves against Mayweather

Conor McGregor could cost himself millions of dollars if he uses mixed martial arts moves like elbows, kicks or chokeholds Saturday night during his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas.

UFC President Dana White told reporters this week that the fight contract includes a “huge penalty clause” if McGregor reverts to his MMA training during the match. Since the Mayweather-McGregor match is being fought under traditional boxing rules, McGregor would be immediately disqualified if he does anything illegal – and open himself to a massive civil lawsuit, according to White.

"He would get sued beyond belief if he does anything but hit Floyd Mayweather with his hands to the head and body," White said, according to USA Today. "It would be very bad. That can't happen. That can't happen. There's actually language in the contract that that can't happen."

According to various estimates, McGregor is expected to earn anywhere from $50 million to $100 million from the fight, regardless of whether he wins or loses. Aside from the penalty clause and a potential lawsuit, any illegal maneuvers could cost McGregor the entirety of his winnings.

Under Nevada Athletic Commission rules, McGregor’s fight purse can be withheld after the fight if he is disqualified, pending a review. Eventually, regulators could opt to fine McGregor the entire amount, according to Yahoo Sports.

“It’s not just that he could get nothing from this fight,” White said. “He could be left with less than nothing. He could get nothing and then get sued for everything he has now.”

Mayweather told FOX Business earlier this month that he expects to earn $300 million from the fight. The event is projected to generate a record $700 million in revenue and 4.9 million pay-per-view buys.