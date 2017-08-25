Tech Shares Edge Lower Amid Mixed Earnings -- Technology Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose slightly amid mixed earnings.

GameStop shares plummeted after the computer-game retailer posted quarterly earnings short of Wall Street targets, hurt by lower margins on used sales, even after surprisingly strong sales of Nintendo Switch consoles.

Shares of business software maker Autodesk rose as its shift from a licensing to a subscription sales approach paid dividends.

Samsung, one of the world's biggest business empires, faces a deepening leadership crisis after its heir and de facto head Lee Jae-yong was found guilty of bribing South Korea's former president and sentenced to five years in prison.

August 25, 2017 17:28 ET (21:28 GMT)