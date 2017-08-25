Draghi Holds Off on Monetary Policy Clues, Criticizes Deregulation Push

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi offered no fresh clues on when the ECB might wind down its bond-buying program, and instead criticized a global tilt toward protectionism and warned against loosening financial regulations.

Fed's Yellen Defends Postcrisis Regulations in Jackson Hole

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen defended the sweeping financial regulations enacted in the wake of the financial crisis that began a decade ago, while keeping the door open to modest changes to the postcrisis rules.

U.S. Toughens Venezuela Penalties by Curbing Bond-Market Access

The U.S. restricted the ability of Venezuela to tap American debt markets, marking a significant escalation in Washington's economic crackdown against Nicolás Maduro's cash-government.

U.S. Stocks Rise, Notch Weekly Gains

The S&P 500 notched its first weekly gain in three weeks, as broad advances across sectors helped offset a slide in retail stocks. The index added 0.2%.

Business Investment Gains Renewed Momentum

Demand for long-lasting factory goods plunged in July, but a sharp drop in aircraft orders masked underlying signs of strength.

Oil Ticks Up as Hurricane Approaches Texas

Oil prices advanced Friday as investors tried to gauge the impact of a hurricane hurtling toward Texas. The worry now seems to be more about refineries than about crude production.

Cleveland Fed's Mester Says She Supports Rate-Rise Campaign

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said she supports continued rate rises, but offered little in the way of guidance about when the next increase might happen.

Fed's Powell Warns About Failure to Raise Debt Ceiling

Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell said that if U.S. lawmakers and the president are unable to raise the government's borrowing limit, it could lead to "a major shock to the economy."

As Investors Think Taper, ECB Is Set to Buy More Bonds

Just as the European Central Bank gets ready to reduce its bond-buying, this massive player in global markets is set to buy more.

Markets Eye Debt Ceiling With Unease

Early signs of concern about the federal debt ceiling are creeping into the financial markets, as President Donald Trump pressured lawmakers over how to proceed on the issue.

