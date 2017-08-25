U.S. Durable Orders Fall on Weak Aircraft Demand

Continue Reading Below

Demand for long-lasting factory goods plunged in July, but a sharp drop in aircraft orders masked underlying signs of strength.

As Investors Think Taper, ECB Is Set to Buy More Bonds

Just as the European Central Bank gets ready to reduce its bond-buying, this massive player in global markets is set to buy more.

Stocks Rise in Run-Up to Jackson Hole Speeches

Stocks nudged higher, putting most bourses around the world on track for weekly gains.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Markets Eye Debt Ceiling With Unease

Early signs of concern about the federal debt ceiling are creeping into the financial markets, as President Donald Trump pressured lawmakers over how to proceed on the issue.

Oil Ticks Up as Hurricane Approaches Texas

Oil prices advanced, recouping some losses that had been driven by concern that a hurricane moving toward the U.S. gulf coast could lead to excess inventories.

Brazil's President Moves Ahead With Privatization Push

Brazilian President Michel Temer, who has avoided a trial over corruption charges, is using the reprieve to push ambitious privatization plans to rekindle economic growth and lower government spending.

Japan July Core CPI Up 0.5% on Year

Japanese prices rose for the seventh straight month in July but inflation was still well short of the government's 2% target.

Jackson Hole Cheat Sheet: Who's There and What They're Talking About

The Kansas City Fed's annual economic symposium begins Thursday evening and runs through Saturday in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park. Attendance at the high-profile conference is by invitation only, but here's a rundown on what to expect over the next few days.

Why Policy Easing-Not Tightening-Tops Agenda for Some Central Banks

Policy makers from the world's leading central banks gathering at Jackson Hole this week may be wondering how to step back from years of easy monetary policy. But several of their counterparts in emerging markets are heading in the opposite direction-by cutting interest rates.

Activists in Jackson Hole Pressure Fed on Inflation, Endorse Yellen

The Fed Up campaign is holding events to show support for raising the Fed's 2% inflation target as well as allowing Janet Yellen to serve a second term as the central bank's chairwoman.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 25, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)